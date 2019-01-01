ñol

Retail Opportunity
(NASDAQ:ROIC)
17.79
-0.25[-1.39%]
At close: Jun 3
17.79
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low17.73 - 18.01
52 Week High/Low16.47 - 20.09
Open / Close17.96 / 17.79
Float / Outstanding79.8M / 124.2M
Vol / Avg.985.9K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E37.85
50d Avg. Price18.59
Div / Yield0.52/2.92%
Payout Ratio97.87
EPS0.09
Total Float79.8M

Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC), Dividends

Retail Opportunity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Retail Opportunity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Retail Opportunity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Retail Opportunity (ROIC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Retail Opportunity (ROIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Retail Opportunity ($ROIC) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Retail Opportunity (ROIC) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Retail Opportunity (ROIC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Retail Opportunity (ROIC) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC)?
A

The most current yield for Retail Opportunity (ROIC) is 2.66% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

