Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rockwell Medical missed estimated earnings by 833.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.84 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $651.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

