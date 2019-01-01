Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$8.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$8.3M
Earnings History
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Questions & Answers
When is Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) reporting earnings?
Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s (NASDAQ:RMCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
