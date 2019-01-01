ñol

Rocky Mountain Chocolate
(NASDAQ:RMCF)
6.78
00
At close: Jun 3
6.45
-0.3300[-4.87%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.48 - 10.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.6K
Mkt Cap42.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float3.9M

Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rocky Mountain Chocolate reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$8.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$8.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rocky Mountain Chocolate using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) reporting earnings?
A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s (NASDAQ:RMCF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

