Rocky Mountain Chocolate
(NASDAQ:RMCF)
6.78
00
At close: Jun 3
6.45
-0.3300[-4.87%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.48 - 10.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.6K
Mkt Cap42.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float3.9M

Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF), Dividends

Rocky Mountain Chocolate issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rocky Mountain Chocolate generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.66%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Feb 28, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocky Mountain Chocolate. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on March 13, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF). The last dividend payout was on March 13, 2020 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on March 13, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF)?
A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) was $0.12 and was paid out next on March 13, 2020.

