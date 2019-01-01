RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RE/MAX Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $18.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.63 0.56 0.45 EPS Actual 0.60 0.71 0.63 0.46 Revenue Estimate 89.15M 89.65M 76.38M 74.03M Revenue Actual 89.16M 91.00M 77.25M 72.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.