RE/MAX Hldgs
(NYSE:RMAX)
24.32
-0.36[-1.46%]
At close: Jun 3
24.33
0.0100[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low23.96 - 24.52
52 Week High/Low21.48 - 35.62
Open / Close24.52 / 24.33
Float / Outstanding13M / 19.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 198.1K
Mkt Cap468.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.96
Div / Yield0.92/3.78%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float13M

RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

RE/MAX Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$91M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$91M

Earnings Recap

RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RE/MAX Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $18.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.63 0.56 0.45
EPS Actual 0.60 0.71 0.63 0.46
Revenue Estimate 89.15M 89.65M 76.38M 74.03M
Revenue Actual 89.16M 91.00M 77.25M 72.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RE/MAX Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) reporting earnings?
A

RE/MAX Hldgs (RMAX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were RE/MAX Hldgs’s (NYSE:RMAX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $48.8M, which beat the estimate of $48.3M.

