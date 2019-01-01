ñol

Regional Mgmt
(NYSE:RM)
47.14
-1.29[-2.66%]
At close: Jun 3
47.13
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low47.13 - 48.1
52 Week High/Low41.68 - 67.6
Open / Close48.1 / 47.13
Float / Outstanding7.9M / 9.7M
Vol / Avg.13.5K / 44K
Mkt Cap455.9M
P/E5.42
50d Avg. Price46.12
Div / Yield1.2/2.55%
Payout Ratio12.08
EPS2.81
Total Float7.9M

Regional Mgmt (NYSE:RM), Dividends

Regional Mgmt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Regional Mgmt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.65%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Regional Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Regional Mgmt (RM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regional Mgmt. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Regional Mgmt (RM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Regional Mgmt ($RM) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Regional Mgmt (RM) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Regional Mgmt (RM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Regional Mgmt (RM) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Regional Mgmt (NYSE:RM)?
A

Regional Mgmt has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Regional Mgmt (RM) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

