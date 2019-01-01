QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
155.1K/116.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 5.75
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
32M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
RocketFuel Blockchain Inc is a development-stage company that is in the process of developing check-out systems based upon blockchain technology and designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use. The company's blockchain-based check-out solution is being designed to include a single-click functionality to invoke payment conveyance with integrated consumer shipping address data.

RocketFuel Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB: RKFL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RocketFuel Blockchain's (RKFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RocketFuel Blockchain.

Q

What is the target price for RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RocketFuel Blockchain

Q

Current Stock Price for RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL)?

A

The stock price for RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB: RKFL) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RocketFuel Blockchain.

Q

When is RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB:RKFL) reporting earnings?

A

RocketFuel Blockchain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RocketFuel Blockchain.

Q

What sector and industry does RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) operate in?

A

RocketFuel Blockchain is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.