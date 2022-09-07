US crude oil futures traded lower by around 1% on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Quotient

The Trade: Quotient Limited QTNT Director Heino von Prondzynski bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.18. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.1 thousand.

Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences recently reported a partnership on the development and clinical testing of Ensysce's PF614-MPAR, a novel opioid designed to prevent abuse and overdose. What Quotient Does: Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

Midwest Energy Emissions

The Trade : Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. MEEC Director, Chairman of the Board Christopher Greenberg acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.24. The insider spent around $2.4 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director, Chairman of the Board Christopher Greenberg acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.24. The insider spent around $2.4 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company recently said Q2 revenue jumped 125% to $5.13 million from the year-ago quarter.

: The company recently said Q2 revenue jumped 125% to $5.13 million from the year-ago quarter. What Midwest Energy Emissions Does: Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The company specializes in mercury emission control technologies, primarily for utility and industrial coal-fired units.

