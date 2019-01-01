Rhoen Klinikum (OTC:RKAGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$347.3M
Earnings History
No Data
Rhoen Klinikum Questions & Answers
When is Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Rhoen Klinikum
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY)?
There are no earnings for Rhoen Klinikum
What were Rhoen Klinikum’s (OTCPK:RKAGY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Rhoen Klinikum
