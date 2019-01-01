ñol

Rhoen Klinikum
(OTCPK:RKAGY)
8.70
00
At close: Oct 4
9.71
1.0100[11.61%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.7 - 9.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 133.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Rhoen Klinikum (OTC:RKAGY), Dividends

Rhoen Klinikum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rhoen Klinikum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 13, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rhoen Klinikum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rhoen Klinikum. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on June 29, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2012 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on June 29, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY)?
A

Rhoen Klinikum has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) was $0.19 and was paid out next on June 29, 2012.

