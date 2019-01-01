QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.7 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
133.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Rhoen Klinikum AG provides medical care focused in five key areas: cardiovascular medicine, neuromedicine, oncology, pulmonary diseases, and orthopedic and trauma surgery. The firm operates in three business areas: acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The acute hospitals business contributes to the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue. The majority of patients at the firm's acute hospitals and medical care centers are treated on an outpatient basis. Rhoen Klinikum generates the entirety of its revenue in Germany, with the Bavaria and Hesse regions contributing the largest proportions of revenue.

Rhoen Klinikum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK: RKAGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rhoen Klinikum's (RKAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rhoen Klinikum.

Q

What is the target price for Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rhoen Klinikum

Q

Current Stock Price for Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY)?

A

The stock price for Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK: RKAGY) is $8.7 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 14:09:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2012.

Q

When is Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Rhoen Klinikum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rhoen Klinikum.

Q

What sector and industry does Rhoen Klinikum (RKAGY) operate in?

A

Rhoen Klinikum is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.