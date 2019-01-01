Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting RIGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is trading at is $1.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
