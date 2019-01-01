Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $64.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 21.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.12 -0.08 0.22 Revenue Estimate 21.90M 23.56M 20.37M 31.05M Revenue Actual 20.41M 21.54M 26.27M 81.02M

