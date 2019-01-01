ñol

Rigel Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:RIGL)
1.70
0.04[2.41%]
At close: Jun 3
1.70
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low1.64 - 1.77
52 Week High/Low1.62 - 4.62
Open / Close1.65 / 1.7
Float / Outstanding146.6M / 172.1M
Vol / Avg.2M / 2M
Mkt Cap292.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float146.6M

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rigel Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$16.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$16.7M

Earnings Recap

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $64.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 21.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.12 -0.08 0.22
Revenue Estimate 21.90M 23.56M 20.37M 31.05M
Revenue Actual 20.41M 21.54M 26.27M 81.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reporting earnings?
A

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.

Q
What were Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:RIGL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $1.6M.

