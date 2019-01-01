Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$586M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$586M
Earnings History
Transocean Questions & Answers
When is Transocean (NYSE:RIG) reporting earnings?
Transocean (RIG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.09.
What were Transocean’s (NYSE:RIG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $751M, which beat the estimate of $711.2M.
