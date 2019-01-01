Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Transocean
Transocean Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.85 expecting RIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.44% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Transocean maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Transocean, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Transocean was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Transocean (RIG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $3.85. The current price Transocean (RIG) is trading at is $4.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
