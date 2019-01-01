Ricoh Co Ltd provides products, services, and solutions in offices and other environments. The company's Imaging and Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing, and network system solutions. Industrial Products segment manufactures and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and the Inkjet head. Its Other segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of digital cameras, financing business and logistics services provided by the company's subsidiaries. The company's revenue is majorly derived from Japan.