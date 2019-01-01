QQQ
Range
8.35 - 8.55
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/2.51%
52 Wk
8.31 - 12.5
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
102.12
Open
8.55
P/E
52.98
EPS
18.43
Shares
637M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Ricoh Co Ltd provides products, services, and solutions in offices and other environments. The company's Imaging and Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing, and network system solutions. Industrial Products segment manufactures and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and the Inkjet head. Its Other segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of digital cameras, financing business and logistics services provided by the company's subsidiaries. The company's revenue is majorly derived from Japan.

Ricoh Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ricoh Co (RICOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ricoh Co (OTCPK: RICOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ricoh Co's (RICOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ricoh Co.

Q

What is the target price for Ricoh Co (RICOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ricoh Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Ricoh Co (RICOY)?

A

The stock price for Ricoh Co (OTCPK: RICOY) is $8.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ricoh Co (RICOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Ricoh Co (OTCPK:RICOY) reporting earnings?

A

Ricoh Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ricoh Co (RICOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ricoh Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Ricoh Co (RICOY) operate in?

A

Ricoh Co is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.