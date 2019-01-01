ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ricoh Co
(OTCPK:RICOY)
9.05
0.22[2.49%]
At close: Jun 3
12.73
3.6800[40.66%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low8.74 - 9.05
52 Week High/Low6.93 - 12.5
Open / Close8.74 / 9.05
Float / Outstanding- / 637M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E59.26
50d Avg. Price8
Div / Yield0.23/2.53%
Payout Ratio102.12
EPS18.43
Total Float-

Ricoh Co (OTC:RICOY), Dividends

Ricoh Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ricoh Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ricoh Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ricoh Co (RICOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ricoh Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Ricoh Co (RICOY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ricoh Co (RICOY). The last dividend payout was on July 9, 2012 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next Ricoh Co (RICOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ricoh Co (RICOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on July 9, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ricoh Co (OTCPK:RICOY)?
A

The most current yield for Ricoh Co (RICOY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 9, 2012

Browse dividends on all stocks.