QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Robert Half International
(NYSE:RHI)
84.24
-3.38[-3.86%]
At close: Jun 10
84.60
0.3600[0.43%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low84.57 - 86.64
52 Week High/Low83.46 - 125.77
Open / Close85.99 / 84.6
Float / Outstanding93.8M / 110.5M
Vol / Avg.866K / 913.8K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E14.34
50d Avg. Price99.58
Div / Yield1.72/2.03%
Payout Ratio26.61
EPS1.54
Total Float93.8M

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), Dividends

Robert Half International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Robert Half International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.76%

Annual Dividend

$1.72

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Robert Half International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Robert Half International (RHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robert Half International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Robert Half International (RHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Robert Half International ($RHI) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Robert Half International (RHI) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Robert Half International (RHI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Robert Half International (RHI) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.43

Q
What is the dividend yield for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)?
A

Robert Half International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Robert Half International (RHI) was $0.43 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

