Range
0.23 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
38.5K/110.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
37.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to accelerate tissue and organ repair. Its operations are confined to one business segment: the development and marketing of product candidates based on Thymosin Beta 4 (Tß4), an amino acid peptide. The company has formulated Tß4 into three distinct product candidates in clinical development: RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease or other pathology; RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue; and RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications that may be treated by systemic administration.

Regenerx Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB: RGRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regenerx Biopharma's (RGRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regenerx Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB: RGRX) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on March 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting RGRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 669.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX)?

A

The stock price for Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB: RGRX) is $0.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regenerx Biopharma.

Q

When is Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB:RGRX) reporting earnings?

A

Regenerx Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regenerx Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) operate in?

A

Regenerx Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.