Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to accelerate tissue and organ repair. Its operations are confined to one business segment: the development and marketing of product candidates based on Thymosin Beta 4 (Tß4), an amino acid peptide. The company has formulated Tß4 into three distinct product candidates in clinical development: RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease or other pathology; RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue; and RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications that may be treated by systemic administration.