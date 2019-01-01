Regenerx Biopharma (OTC:RGRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regenerx Biopharma
Regenerx Biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB: RGRX) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on March 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting RGRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 981.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regenerx Biopharma (OTCQB: RGRX) was provided by Rodman & Renshaw, and Regenerx Biopharma initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regenerx Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regenerx Biopharma was filed on March 14, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Regenerx Biopharma (RGRX) is trading at is $0.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.