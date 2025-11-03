Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced on Monday that it has appointed board member Roger Carlile as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, as part of its ongoing strategic transformation.

Carlile, who joined the board in June 2024, succeeds Kate Duchene, who has stepped down as president, CEO, and board member. Duchene will serve as executive advisor through Jan. 3, 2026, to support Carlile and ensure a smooth leadership transition, the company said.

Carlile has been a member of RGP’s board since June 2024 and has chaired the company’s compensation committee since August 2025.

He previously founded Ankura Consulting Group in 2014, where he served as Chief Executive Officer for five years and Chairman for six years.

Chairperson A. Robert Pisano, stated, “We are excited to welcome Roger Carlile as RGP’s next CEO. Roger has been working with the company on our growth strategy with focus on CFO Advisory and Digital Transformation consulting solutions since he joined the board.”

“Leading RGP has been a privilege, and I want to thank our global team for their friendship, engagement, and support throughout my years here. I am proud of what we have accomplished and how we have driven transformation to diversify our solutions and become a technology-enabled company,” Duchene stated.

Recent Earnings

Last month, Resources Connection reported its first-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share, topping analysts’ expectations for a loss of 10 cents.

The revenue for the quarter came in at $120.2 million, slightly above the consensus estimate of $119.9 million, though down from $136.9 million in the same period last year.

Price Action: RGP shares were trading higher by 8.86% to $4.790 at last check Monday.

