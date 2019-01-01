Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Resources Connection beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $47.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.25
|0.2
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.43
|0.8
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|189.40M
|175.73M
|165.70M
|151.49M
|Revenue Actual
|200.24M
|183.14M
|172.32M
|156.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Resources Connection using advanced sorting and filters.
Resources Connection Questions & Answers
Resources Connection (RGP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
The Actual Revenue was $148.6M, which beat the estimate of $148.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.