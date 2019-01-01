Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resources Connection beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $47.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.25 0.2 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.47 0.43 0.8 0.14 Revenue Estimate 189.40M 175.73M 165.70M 151.49M Revenue Actual 200.24M 183.14M 172.32M 156.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.