Resources Connection
(NASDAQ:RGP)
18.63
0.14[0.76%]
At close: Jun 3
18.63
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low18.18 - 18.69
52 Week High/Low13.28 - 20.16
Open / Close18.5 / 18.63
Float / Outstanding26.4M / 33.1M
Vol / Avg.141.9K / 178.6K
Mkt Cap616.7M
P/E8.83
50d Avg. Price17.35
Div / Yield0.56/3.01%
Payout Ratio26.54
EPS0.59
Total Float26.4M

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Resources Connection reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 6

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$204.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$204.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resources Connection beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $47.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.25 0.2 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.47 0.43 0.8 0.14
Revenue Estimate 189.40M 175.73M 165.70M 151.49M
Revenue Actual 200.24M 183.14M 172.32M 156.63M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Resources Connection using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Resources Connection Questions & Answers

Q
When is Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reporting earnings?
A

Resources Connection (RGP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Resources Connection’s (NASDAQ:RGP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $148.6M, which beat the estimate of $148.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.