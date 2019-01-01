Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Resources Connection
The latest price target for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) was reported by Baird on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting RGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -46.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) was provided by Baird, and Resources Connection maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Resources Connection, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Resources Connection was filed on April 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Resources Connection (RGP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $10.00. The current price Resources Connection (RGP) is trading at is $18.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
