Resources Connection, SPS Commerce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS named Bryan Dechairo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. GeneDx shares fell 2.7% to $77.46 in after-hours trading.

named Bryan Dechairo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. GeneDx shares fell 2.7% to $77.46 in after-hours trading. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc . LFCR posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, compared to market expectations of a loss of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $29.75 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lifecore Biomedical shares gained 5.3% to $7.01 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, compared to market expectations of a loss of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $29.75 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lifecore Biomedical shares gained 5.3% to $7.01 in the after-hours trading session. SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC reached an agreement to acquire Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. SPS Commerce shares fell 0.6% to close at $182.81 on Thursday.

Resources Connection, Inc . RGP posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $145.60 million. Resources Connection shares gained 3.2% to $9.00 in after-hours trading.

. posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $145.60 million. Resources Connection shares gained 3.2% to $9.00 in after-hours trading. UDR, Inc. UDR promoted Mike Lacy to Chief Operating Officer and plans to initiate an executive search process to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer. UDR shares fell 2% to close at $42.53 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock