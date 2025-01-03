Resources Connection, SPS Commerce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS named Bryan Dechairo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. GeneDx shares fell 2.7% to $77.46 in after-hours trading.
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. LFCR posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company reported a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, compared to market expectations of a loss of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $29.75 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lifecore Biomedical shares gained 5.3% to $7.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC reached an agreement to acquire Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. SPS Commerce shares fell 0.6% to close at $182.81 on Thursday.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $145.60 million. Resources Connection shares gained 3.2% to $9.00 in after-hours trading.
- UDR, Inc. UDR promoted Mike Lacy to Chief Operating Officer and plans to initiate an executive search process to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer. UDR shares fell 2% to close at $42.53 on Thursday.
