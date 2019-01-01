Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting RGLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 632.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Regulus Therapeutics initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regulus Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regulus Therapeutics was filed on September 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) is trading at is $0.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
