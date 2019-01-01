Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regulus Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.63% drop in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Regulus Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Regulus Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-4.92, which missed the estimate of $-3.96.
The Actual Revenue was $18K, which missed the estimate of $870K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.