ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
REX American Resources
(NYSE:REX)
90.465
-1.555[-1.69%]
At close: Jun 3
86.89
-3.5750[-3.95%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low90.46 - 94.99
52 Week High/Low72.06 - 113.43
Open / Close94.99 / 90.57
Float / Outstanding3.4M / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.17.9K / 37.5K
Mkt Cap535.6M
P/E11.9
50d Avg. Price89.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.87
Total Float3.4M

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), Dividends

REX American Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash REX American Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

REX American Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next REX American Resources (REX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REX American Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own REX American Resources (REX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REX American Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next REX American Resources (REX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REX American Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for REX American Resources.

Browse dividends on all stocks.