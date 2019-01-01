Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.470
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Revelation Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) reporting earnings?
Revelation Biosciences (REVB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.47, which missed the estimate of $-0.14.
What were Revelation Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:REVB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
