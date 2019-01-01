Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Revelation Biosciences
The latest price target for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting REVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2386.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) was provided by Roth Capital, and Revelation Biosciences initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Revelation Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Revelation Biosciences was filed on February 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Revelation Biosciences (REVB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Revelation Biosciences (REVB) is trading at is $0.48, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
