Redwire Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) shares are trading lower Friday. The stock is giving back part of the sharp rally sparked in the previous session.

Redwire stock is facing resistance. Why are RDW shares declining?

Stock Slides After A Strong Run Yesterday

Supporters of orbital computing believe solar‑powered data centers in space could help address the growing power and land constraints facing Earth‑based facilities.

Strong First Quarter Results Provide A Foundation

Redwire's recent financial performance has also been part of the story. Last week, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $97 million, a 57.9% increase from the prior year. The company also posted a record backlog of $498.1 million and a book‑to‑bill ratio of 1.92.

Artemis Program Work Highlights Redwire's Role In Deep Space Missions

Redwire continues to expand its involvement in NASA's Artemis program. In April, the company said its optical imaging systems and sun‑sensor technology will be part of the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission. Through its contract with Lockheed Martin, Redwire is responsible for producing and testing the Orion Camera System for Artemis missions I through V.

Redwire’s Chart Still Says Uptrend, But The Stretch Invites Profit-Taking

Even after Friday's dip, RDW remains extended above its trend gauges, exactly the kind of positioning that can attract profit-taking when the broader market is sliding. The stock is trading 34.3% above the $10.22 20-day SMA and 52.6% above the 200-day SMA of $8.99. That's not a "broken" chart; it's a chart that has already done a lot of work, leaving it vulnerable to consolidation when buyers step back.

Key Resistance: $14.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, lining up as a clear pivot area just above the current price

RDW Shares Are Dropping

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were down 2.79% at $13.60 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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