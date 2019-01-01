Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rocky Brands
The latest price target for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) was reported by BTIG on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting RCKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) was provided by BTIG, and Rocky Brands initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rocky Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rocky Brands was filed on July 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rocky Brands (RCKY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $79.00. The current price Rocky Brands (RCKY) is trading at is $37.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
