Rocky Brands
(NASDAQ:RCKY)
37.22
-0.06[-0.16%]
At close: Jun 3
37.22
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low36.45 - 37.43
52 Week High/Low33.04 - 59.56
Open / Close36.77 / 37.22
Float / Outstanding6.8M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.20.2K / 32.1K
Mkt Cap272.2M
P/E11.82
50d Avg. Price39.19
Div / Yield0.62/1.67%
Payout Ratio19.21
EPS1
Total Float6.8M

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rocky Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.100

Quarterly Revenue

$167M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$167M

Earnings Recap

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocky Brands beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $79.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 26.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.95 1.37 0.78
EPS Actual 1.86 0.34 0.99 1.19
Revenue Estimate 163.08M 151.62M 125.55M 71.25M
Revenue Actual 169.45M 125.51M 131.60M 87.67M

Rocky Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reporting earnings?
A

Rocky Brands (RCKY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Q
What were Rocky Brands’s (NASDAQ:RCKY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $58.5M, which missed the estimate of $61.7M.

