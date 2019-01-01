Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocky Brands beat estimated earnings by 2.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $79.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 26.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.37 0.78 EPS Actual 1.86 0.34 0.99 1.19 Revenue Estimate 163.08M 151.62M 125.55M 71.25M Revenue Actual 169.45M 125.51M 131.60M 87.67M

