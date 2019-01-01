ñol

Rubicon Technologies
(NYSE:RBT)
$3.70
-0.27[-6.80%]
At close: Sep 16
$4.70
1.00[27.03%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
Rubicon Technologies Stock (NYSE:RBT), Quotes and News Summary

Rubicon Technologies Stock (NYSE: RBT)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rubicon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Rubicon Technologies (RBT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Rubicon Technologies (NYSE: RBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Rubicon Technologies's (RBT) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Rubicon Technologies (RBT) stock?
A

The latest price target for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE: RBT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 170.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Rubicon Technologies (RBT)?
A

The stock price for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE: RBT) is $3.7 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Rubicon Technologies (RBT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubicon Technologies.

Q
When is Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) reporting earnings?
A

Rubicon Technologies’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Q
Is Rubicon Technologies (RBT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Rubicon Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does Rubicon Technologies (RBT) operate in?
A

Rubicon Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.