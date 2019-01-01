Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$11.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.8M
Earnings History
Rhinebeck Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) reporting earnings?
Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rhinebeck Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RBKB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
