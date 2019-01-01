ñol

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
(NYSE:RBA)
60.97
-0.58[-0.94%]
At close: Jun 3
60.95
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low60.71 - 61.42
52 Week High/Low48.65 - 76.18
Open / Close61.22 / 60.95
Float / Outstanding110.6M / 110.7M
Vol / Avg.241.3K / 398.4K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E22.49
50d Avg. Price57.88
Div / Yield1/1.64%
Payout Ratio35.79
EPS1.61
Total Float110.6M

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), Dividends

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ritchie Bros Auctioneers generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.90%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers ($RBA) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)?
A

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

