Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-2.190
Quarterly Revenue
$79.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$79.9M
Earnings History
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers
When is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) reporting earnings?
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.72, which beat the estimate of $-1.73.
What were Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (NASDAQ:RARE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $10K.
