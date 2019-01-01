Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-298.1K
Rand Capital Questions & Answers
When is Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) reporting earnings?
Rand Capital (RAND) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rand Capital’s (NASDAQ:RAND) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $413.5K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
