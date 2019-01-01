QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc is an international aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communication-related sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights. The company purchases for a lump sum, the right to receive future rental payments generated pursuant to an existing ground lease or rooftop lease between a property owner and an owner of a wireless tower or antennae.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Global Infr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radius Global Infr (RADIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radius Global Infr (OTC: RADIW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Radius Global Infr's (RADIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radius Global Infr.

Q

What is the target price for Radius Global Infr (RADIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Radius Global Infr

Q

Current Stock Price for Radius Global Infr (RADIW)?

A

The stock price for Radius Global Infr (OTC: RADIW) is $0.25 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 20:44:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radius Global Infr (RADIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radius Global Infr.

Q

When is Radius Global Infr (OTC:RADIW) reporting earnings?

A

Radius Global Infr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Radius Global Infr (RADIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radius Global Infr.

Q

What sector and industry does Radius Global Infr (RADIW) operate in?

A

Radius Global Infr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.