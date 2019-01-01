uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
uniQure missed estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was up $1.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at uniQure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.81
|-1.05
|2.96
|1.58
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|-0.79
|8.51
|-0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|11.42M
|2.52M
|190.02M
|118.89M
|Revenue Actual
|57.69M
|1.99M
|463.87M
|454.00K
Earnings History
uniQure Questions & Answers
uniQure (QURE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.83, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $4.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.