uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

uniQure missed estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was up $1.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at uniQure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.81 -1.05 2.96 1.58 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.79 8.51 -0.91 Revenue Estimate 11.42M 2.52M 190.02M 118.89M Revenue Actual 57.69M 1.99M 463.87M 454.00K

