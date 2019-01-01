ñol

Restaurant Brands Intl
(NYSE:QSR)
52.06
-0.79[-1.49%]
At close: Jun 3
52.07
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low52.02 - 52.75
52 Week High/Low49.35 - 69.86
Open / Close52.61 / 52.07
Float / Outstanding267.2M / 308.8M
Vol / Avg.965.4K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap16.1B
P/E19.29
50d Avg. Price55.42
Div / Yield2.16/4.15%
Payout Ratio78.89
EPS0.59
Total Float267.2M

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$75.00

Lowest Price Target1

$55.00

Consensus Price Target1

$63.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
31520

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Guggenheim
  • Credit Suisse
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Citigroup
  • RBC Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Restaurant Brands Intl Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR)?
A

The latest price target for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) was reported by Guggenheim on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting QSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.65% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) was provided by Guggenheim, and Restaurant Brands Intl maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Restaurant Brands Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Restaurant Brands Intl was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $55.00. The current price Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) is trading at is $52.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

