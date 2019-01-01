Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Restaurant Brands Intl beat estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $191.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.74
|0.56
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.76
|0.77
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.52B
|1.15B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.50B
|1.44B
|1.26B
Earnings History
