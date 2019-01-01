Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Quantum-Si Questions & Answers
When is Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) reporting earnings?
Quantum-Si (QSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Quantum-Si’s (NASDAQ:QSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
