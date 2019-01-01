Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting QSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 196.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Quantum-Si initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quantum-Si, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quantum-Si was filed on October 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quantum-Si (QSI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Quantum-Si (QSI) is trading at is $4.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
