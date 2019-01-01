360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) was reported by Citigroup on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.39 expecting QFIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) was provided by Citigroup, and 360 DigiTech maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 360 DigiTech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 360 DigiTech was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 360 DigiTech (QFIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.78 to $25.39. The current price 360 DigiTech (QFIN) is trading at is $14.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
