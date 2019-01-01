Q.E.P. Co Inc is a provider of flooring and industrial solutions. The company is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products targeted for the professional installer as well as the do-it-yourselfer. It also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades under brand names including QEP, ROBERTS, Capitol, Harris Wood, Fausfloor, Vitrex, Homelux, TileRite, PRCI, Nupla, HISCO, Plasplugs, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Tomecanic, Benetiere, and Elastiment. The company sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities and industrial solution providers in an approx 50 states and throughout the world.