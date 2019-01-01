QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.25%
52 Wk
18.51 - 36.2
Mkt Cap
66.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.82
Shares
3.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Q.E.P. Co Inc is a provider of flooring and industrial solutions. The company is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products targeted for the professional installer as well as the do-it-yourselfer. It also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades under brand names including QEP, ROBERTS, Capitol, Harris Wood, Fausfloor, Vitrex, Homelux, TileRite, PRCI, Nupla, HISCO, Plasplugs, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Tomecanic, Benetiere, and Elastiment. The company sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities and industrial solution providers in an approx 50 states and throughout the world.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810
REV111.942M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Q.E.P. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q.E.P. (QEPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q.E.P. (OTCQX: QEPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Q.E.P.'s (QEPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Q.E.P..

Q

What is the target price for Q.E.P. (QEPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Q.E.P.

Q

Current Stock Price for Q.E.P. (QEPC)?

A

The stock price for Q.E.P. (OTCQX: QEPC) is $19.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q.E.P. (QEPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2021.

Q

When is Q.E.P. (OTCQX:QEPC) reporting earnings?

A

Q.E.P.’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 10, 2022.

Q

Is Q.E.P. (QEPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q.E.P..

Q

What sector and industry does Q.E.P. (QEPC) operate in?

A

Q.E.P. is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.