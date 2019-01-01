|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|REV
|111.942M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Q.E.P. (OTCQX: QEPC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Q.E.P..
There is no analysis for Q.E.P.
The stock price for Q.E.P. (OTCQX: QEPC) is $19.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2021.
Q.E.P.’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Q.E.P..
Q.E.P. is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.