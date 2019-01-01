ñol

Q.E.P.
(OTCQX:QEPC)
23.00
00
At close: Jun 2
19.52
-3.4800[-15.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18.51 - 36.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap76.1M
P/E8.49
50d Avg. Price22.63
Div / Yield0.05/0.22%
Payout Ratio1.85
EPS0.82
Total Float-

Q.E.P. (OTC:QEPC), Dividends

Q.E.P. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Q.E.P. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Q.E.P. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Q.E.P. (QEPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q.E.P.. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 18, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Q.E.P. (QEPC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q.E.P. (QEPC). The last dividend payout was on August 18, 2021 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Q.E.P. (QEPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q.E.P. (QEPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 18, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Q.E.P. (OTCQX:QEPC)?
A

Q.E.P. has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Q.E.P. (QEPC) was $0.05 and was paid out next on August 18, 2021.

