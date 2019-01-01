PowerBand Solutions Inc is a technology provider. It has developed a powerful suite of cloud-based Auction and Finance Portal software tools that deliver increased sales, efficiencies, and profitability to its customers. The company provides various solutions such as LiveNet, Marketplace Auction, Dynamic Appraisal, and Market Intelligence. The LiveNet Auction Portal allows Dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a vast network of the industry's top used vehicle buyers. Appraisal System is customizable to meet the respective compliance requirements.