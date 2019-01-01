QQQ
0.53 - 0.61
59.7K/112.9K
-
0.47 - 1.24
117.8M
-
0.54
-
-0.01
193.1M
PowerBand Solutions Inc is a technology provider. It has developed a powerful suite of cloud-based Auction and Finance Portal software tools that deliver increased sales, efficiencies, and profitability to its customers. The company provides various solutions such as LiveNet, Marketplace Auction, Dynamic Appraisal, and Market Intelligence. The LiveNet Auction Portal allows Dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a vast network of the industry's top used vehicle buyers. Appraisal System is customizable to meet the respective compliance requirements.

PowerBand Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PowerBand Solutions (OTCQB: PWWBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PowerBand Solutions's (PWWBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PowerBand Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PowerBand Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)?

A

The stock price for PowerBand Solutions (OTCQB: PWWBF) is $0.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerBand Solutions.

Q

When is PowerBand Solutions (OTCQB:PWWBF) reporting earnings?

A

PowerBand Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PowerBand Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF) operate in?

A

PowerBand Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.