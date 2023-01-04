ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pulmatrix Says Formulated Inhaled Migraine Candidate Safe With Fewer GI Side Effects Compared To IV

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
Pulmatrix Says Formulated Inhaled Migraine Candidate Safe With Fewer GI Side Effects Compared To IV
  • Pulmatrix Inc PULM completed the Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of PUR3100 in healthy volunteers
  • PUR3100 uses the company's iSPERSE formulation technology to create an orally inhaled dry powder dihydroergotamine (DHE) formulation for acute migraine.
  • Twenty-six healthy subjects were enrolled, and each of the four groups contained at least six subjects.
  • Related: Pulmatrix's COPD Candidate Shows Early Safety, Preliminary Pharmacokinetic Results.
  • PUR3100 was well-tolerated, and there was a lower incidence of nausea in PUR3100 dose groups compared to IV DHE. 
  • No emesis was observed in any of the PUR3100 dose groups. Oral inhalation of PUR3100 achieved peak exposures in the targeted therapeutic range at all doses, and the Tmax occurred at 5 minutes after dosing. Pulmatrix plans to present the data at an appropriate upcoming scientific conference. 
  • Dose selection is underway for the Phase 2 study, and an FDA meeting will be requested this month.
  • The company plans to review the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with the FDA in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: PULM shares are down 14.32% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved