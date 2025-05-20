May 20, 2025 10:01 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Falls 100 Points; Home Depot Sales Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.17% to 42,717.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.60% to 19,100.94. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.28% to 5,946.87.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Home Depot Inc. HD reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

Sales rose 9.4% year over year to $39.86 billion, topping the $39.33 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings per share fell 3% to $3.56, missing the $3.60 estimate.

Home Depot reaffirmed it forecast of total sales growth of 2.8% year-over-year, reaching $163.98 billion, below the consensus of $164.17 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline about 2% to $14.94, lower than the $14.99 consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares shot up 255% to $0.3682.
  • Shares of NeurAxis, Inc. NRXS got a boost, surging 117% to $4.92 after the company announced it received FDA 510(K) clearance regarding IB-stim for the treatment of pediatric FAP associated with functional dyspepsia and FD related nausea symptoms.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares were also up, gaining 39% to $5.64.

Equities Trading DOWN

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares dropped 23% to $0.2626 after the company reported quarterly results for the three months ended March 31.
  • Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO were down 22% to $0.2578 after the company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc PTIX was down, falling 18% to $9.15. Protagenic Therapeutics recently entered a business combination with Phytanix.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $62.30 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,245.80.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $32.625 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1% to $4.6225.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.6% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.08%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.49%, China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.06%.

Economics

US Redbook Index rose by 5.4% year-over-year in the week ending May 17.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BLMZ Logo
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.3294223.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
82.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EKSO Logo
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$0.2545-23.1%
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$380.940.41%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.2729-19.7%
NRXS Logo
NRXSNeuraxis Inc
$5.12125.5%
PTIX Logo
PTIXProtagenic Therapeutics Inc
$9.08-18.2%
SYTA Logo
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$6.1350.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Morning Market Update
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved