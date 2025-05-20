Nasdaq Falls 100 Points; Home Depot Sales Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.17% to 42,717.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.60% to 19,100.94. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.28% to 5,946.87.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares rose by 0.4% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.1%.
Top Headline
Home Depot Inc. HD reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Sales rose 9.4% year over year to $39.86 billion, topping the $39.33 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings per share fell 3% to $3.56, missing the $3.60 estimate.
Home Depot reaffirmed it forecast of total sales growth of 2.8% year-over-year, reaching $163.98 billion, below the consensus of $164.17 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline about 2% to $14.94, lower than the $14.99 consensus estimate.
Equities Trading UP
- BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares shot up 255% to $0.3682.
- Shares of NeurAxis, Inc. NRXS got a boost, surging 117% to $4.92 after the company announced it received FDA 510(K) clearance regarding IB-stim for the treatment of pediatric FAP associated with functional dyspepsia and FD related nausea symptoms.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares were also up, gaining 39% to $5.64.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares dropped 23% to $0.2626 after the company reported quarterly results for the three months ended March 31.
- Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO were down 22% to $0.2578 after the company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc PTIX was down, falling 18% to $9.15. Protagenic Therapeutics recently entered a business combination with Phytanix.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $62.30 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,245.80.
Silver traded up 0.4% to $32.625 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1% to $4.6225.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.6% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.08%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.49%, China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.06%.
Economics
US Redbook Index rose by 5.4% year-over-year in the week ending May 17.
