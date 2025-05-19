Gold Gains Over 1%; Protagenic Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.40% to 42,825.71 while the NASDAQ rose 0.02% to 19,215.06. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.13% to 5,965.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares rose by 0.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL reported upbeat results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $190.97 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.23 million.

Equities Trading UP



DigiAsia Corp. FAAS shares shot up 188% to $0.5351 after the company announced the launch of Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy. The company said it is exploring up to $100 million capital raise to acquire Bitcoin.

shares shot up 188% to $0.5351 after the company announced the launch of Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy. The company said it is exploring up to $100 million capital raise to acquire Bitcoin. Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX got a boost, surging 163% to $7.96 after the company entered a business combination with Phytanix

got a boost, surging 163% to $7.96 after the company entered a business combination with Phytanix Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares were also up, gaining 8% to $7.29 after the company provided FY25, 2026, and 2027 R&D and SG&A expense guidance. The FDA gave its conditional approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, targeting specific populations under particular conditions.

Equities Trading DOWN

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT shares dropped 9% to $6.08 after the company reported a first-quarter revenue miss.

shares dropped 9% to $6.08 after the company reported a first-quarter revenue miss. Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT were down 10% to $11.64. Quantum Computing, last week, reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

were down 10% to $11.64. Quantum Computing, last week, reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR was down, falling 10% to $12.01.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $62.51 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,233.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $32.410 on Monday, while copper rose 1% to $4.6390.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.20%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.06%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.28% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.68%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.05%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.004% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.33%.

Economics

The CB Leading Index fell 1% month-over-month in April.

